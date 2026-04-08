Parks Tau Defends B-BBEE as Central to South Africa’s Economic Future

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau has reaffirmed the central role of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) in South Africa’s economic transformation agenda, arguing that the policy remains essential to addressing deep-rooted inequality and unlocking inclusive growth.

Speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Legacy Breakfast in Pretoria, Tau positioned B-BBEE not as a policy choice, but as a constitutional and economic necessity in a country still grappling with structural inequality decades after the end of apartheid.

“Economic Freedom” Still Unfinished Business

Tau stressed that political freedom alone is insufficient without meaningful economic inclusion, highlighting persistent disparities in wealth, ownership and opportunity.

“South Africa remains an unequal society. It’s just a reality for our country, and until we’ve addressed that challenge, we do need redress measures as an economy,” he said.

He argued that true freedom would only be realised when South Africans are liberated from “the bondage of economic discrimination”—a condition that continues to limit participation in key sectors of the economy.

From Policy Debate to Implementation Reform

While defending B-BBEE as a critical policy instrument, Tau acknowledged that its impact has been uneven, pointing to shortcomings in both design and execution.

He warned against dismissing the policy outright, urging instead a more rigorous focus on improving how it is implemented.

“The issues we need to address are what have been the limitations in implementation, and the truth is that they’ve been on both the policy and execution sides,” Tau said.

He cautioned that in some cases, the application of B-BBEE has resulted in a “watered-down” version of its intended outcomes—failing to deliver meaningful transformation or broad-based participation.

Call for Measurable Outcomes and Broader Participation

Tau emphasised the need to shift from compliance-driven approaches toward measurable impact, calling for stronger monitoring of both outputs and outcomes.

Key questions, he said, should guide the next phase of reform:

How can B-BBEE reach a broader base of beneficiaries?

How can access to capital be expanded for black entrepreneurs?

How can participation in the economy be deepened beyond ownership structures?

“Instead of dismissing the need for B-BBEE, shouldn’t we be strengthening our policy and implementation instruments to ensure we measure output and outcome?” he asked.

Review Process Targets Equity, Industrialisation and Access

The Minister confirmed that a formal review of B-BBEE is currently underway, with a focus on addressing critical gaps in the system.

Areas under consideration include:

Equity and participation in transactions , ensuring benefits are more widely distributed

Industrialisation and capacity building , particularly among black entrepreneurs

Access to finance , a longstanding barrier to meaningful economic participation

Strengthening enterprise and supplier development frameworks

These reforms aim to move B-BBEE beyond transactional deals toward sustainable economic empowerment, including ownership in productive sectors and value chains.

Linking Transformation to Industrial Growth

Tau underscored that transformation must be closely aligned with South Africa’s broader industrial policy, particularly efforts to expand manufacturing capacity, support small businesses, and develop new industries.

He argued that without meaningful inclusion in industrialisation, empowerment initiatives risk remaining superficial and failing to drive long-term economic change.

Economic Optimism Amid Reform Momentum

Despite ongoing challenges, Tau expressed confidence that South Africa is entering a period of renewed economic momentum.

He pointed to improving macroeconomic conditions, policy reforms, and increased investment activity as signs that the country is on a path toward growth.

However, he stressed that this growth must be inclusive to be sustainable.

A Policy at the Heart of South Africa’s Future

Tau’s remarks highlight a broader policy debate unfolding in South Africa—how to balance economic growth with social justice, and how to ensure that transformation policies deliver tangible outcomes.

By reaffirming B-BBEE’s role while calling for its strengthening, government is signalling a shift toward more effective, impact-driven transformation, rather than abandoning redress measures altogether.

As the review process unfolds, the focus will be on ensuring that B-BBEE evolves into a more robust, inclusive, and results-oriented framework—one capable of addressing inequality while supporting a modern, competitive economy.