DoT Explores D2D Satellite Future: Global Experts Convene to Shape India’s Next-Gen Connectivity Framework
One of the most promising applications of D2D technology lies in disaster management, where terrestrial networks often fail.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step toward redefining India’s digital connectivity landscape, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through its technical arm Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), hosted a high-level webinar titled “The D2D Frontier: Technology, Global Precedence and Indian Context” in New Delhi.
The event brought together global technology leaders, policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the transformative potential of Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite communication technologies, which are poised to revolutionize how connectivity is delivered, particularly in remote and underserved regions.
Advancing the Vision of “Connectivity for All”
The webinar was inaugurated by Shri Rudra Narayan Palai, Member (Technology), DoT, who emphasized the strategic importance of next-generation communication technologies in achieving the government’s vision of universal and inclusive digital access.
He highlighted that D2D satellite communication represents a paradigm shift in connectivity by enabling:
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Seamless communication in areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks
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Reliable connectivity in disaster-prone and geographically challenging regions
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Integration of satellite and mobile ecosystems for nationwide coverage
Global Expertise Meets Indian Policy Landscape
The event featured participation from key stakeholders including:
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IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre)
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Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC) Wing
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Officials from DoT and TEC
Technical sessions included detailed presentations by leading global and domestic players, notably:
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AST SpaceMobile, a global leader in D2D satellite communications
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Vodafone Idea Limited, representing India’s telecom industry perspective
Experts provided insights into:
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Global advancements in Direct-to-Device (D2D) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)
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Emerging international deployment models and regulatory frameworks
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Technological breakthroughs enabling satellite connectivity directly to standard mobile devices
Bridging the Digital Divide Through Space-Based Connectivity
Discussions highlighted that D2D technology has the potential to bridge persistent connectivity gaps, especially in:
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Remote and rural areas
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Mountainous and border regions
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Disaster-affected zones
By enabling direct satellite communication with unmodified smartphones, D2D systems can significantly enhance:
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Emergency response and disaster resilience
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Last-mile connectivity
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Digital inclusion
The technology is expected to complement existing terrestrial networks rather than replace them, creating a hybrid connectivity ecosystem.
Indian Context: Opportunities and Regulatory Pathways
A key focus of the webinar was evaluating the Indian context for D2D adoption. Experts discussed:
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Spectrum management challenges
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Licensing and regulatory frameworks
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Interoperability with existing telecom infrastructure
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Cost and scalability considerations
The deliberations underscored the need for a forward-looking policy framework that balances innovation with regulatory clarity, ensuring smooth integration of satellite-based services into India’s telecom ecosystem.
Strengthening Disaster Preparedness and National Resilience
One of the most promising applications of D2D technology lies in disaster management, where terrestrial networks often fail.
With D2D capabilities:
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Communication can be maintained during natural disasters
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Emergency alerts can reach users directly via satellite
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Critical coordination between agencies can be ensured
This makes D2D a vital component of India’s broader strategy for resilient and secure communication infrastructure.
Driving Innovation Through Collaboration
The Department of Telecommunications reaffirmed its commitment to:
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Promoting innovation in emerging communication technologies
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Enabling collaborative engagement between industry, academia, and government
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Developing policies aligned with global best practices
The webinar reflects India’s proactive approach to embracing cutting-edge technologies and shaping its regulatory ecosystem accordingly.
Toward a Digitally Empowered India
As India continues its rapid digital transformation, the integration of satellite-based D2D communication represents a major leap toward achieving universal connectivity.
By combining terrestrial networks with space-based solutions, India is positioning itself to:
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Expand digital access to every corner of the country
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Strengthen communication resilience
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Lead in next-generation telecom innovation
The discussions at the TEC webinar mark an important step in charting India’s roadmap toward a future-ready, inclusive, and technologically advanced communication ecosystem.
- READ MORE ON:
- DoT India
- D2D satellite communication
- TEC webinar
- Direct to Device technology
- Non Terrestrial Networks
- satellite connectivity India
- digital inclusion India
- telecom policy India
- AST SpaceMobile
- Vodafone Idea
- IN-SPACe
- connectivity for all
- telecom innovation India
- disaster communication systems