DoT Explores D2D Satellite Future: Global Experts Convene to Shape India’s Next-Gen Connectivity Framework

In a significant step toward redefining India’s digital connectivity landscape, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through its technical arm Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), hosted a high-level webinar titled “The D2D Frontier: Technology, Global Precedence and Indian Context” in New Delhi.

The event brought together global technology leaders, policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the transformative potential of Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite communication technologies, which are poised to revolutionize how connectivity is delivered, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Advancing the Vision of “Connectivity for All”

The webinar was inaugurated by Shri Rudra Narayan Palai, Member (Technology), DoT, who emphasized the strategic importance of next-generation communication technologies in achieving the government’s vision of universal and inclusive digital access.

He highlighted that D2D satellite communication represents a paradigm shift in connectivity by enabling:

Seamless communication in areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks

Reliable connectivity in disaster-prone and geographically challenging regions

Integration of satellite and mobile ecosystems for nationwide coverage

Global Expertise Meets Indian Policy Landscape

The event featured participation from key stakeholders including:

IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre)

Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC) Wing

Officials from DoT and TEC

Technical sessions included detailed presentations by leading global and domestic players, notably:

AST SpaceMobile , a global leader in D2D satellite communications

Vodafone Idea Limited, representing India’s telecom industry perspective

Experts provided insights into:

Global advancements in Direct-to-Device (D2D) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

Emerging international deployment models and regulatory frameworks

Technological breakthroughs enabling satellite connectivity directly to standard mobile devices

Bridging the Digital Divide Through Space-Based Connectivity

Discussions highlighted that D2D technology has the potential to bridge persistent connectivity gaps, especially in:

Remote and rural areas

Mountainous and border regions

Disaster-affected zones

By enabling direct satellite communication with unmodified smartphones, D2D systems can significantly enhance:

Emergency response and disaster resilience

Last-mile connectivity

Digital inclusion

The technology is expected to complement existing terrestrial networks rather than replace them, creating a hybrid connectivity ecosystem.

Indian Context: Opportunities and Regulatory Pathways

A key focus of the webinar was evaluating the Indian context for D2D adoption. Experts discussed:

Spectrum management challenges

Licensing and regulatory frameworks

Interoperability with existing telecom infrastructure

Cost and scalability considerations

The deliberations underscored the need for a forward-looking policy framework that balances innovation with regulatory clarity, ensuring smooth integration of satellite-based services into India’s telecom ecosystem.

Strengthening Disaster Preparedness and National Resilience

One of the most promising applications of D2D technology lies in disaster management, where terrestrial networks often fail.

With D2D capabilities:

Communication can be maintained during natural disasters

Emergency alerts can reach users directly via satellite

Critical coordination between agencies can be ensured

This makes D2D a vital component of India’s broader strategy for resilient and secure communication infrastructure.

Driving Innovation Through Collaboration

The Department of Telecommunications reaffirmed its commitment to:

Promoting innovation in emerging communication technologies

Enabling collaborative engagement between industry, academia, and government

Developing policies aligned with global best practices

The webinar reflects India’s proactive approach to embracing cutting-edge technologies and shaping its regulatory ecosystem accordingly.

Toward a Digitally Empowered India

As India continues its rapid digital transformation, the integration of satellite-based D2D communication represents a major leap toward achieving universal connectivity.

By combining terrestrial networks with space-based solutions, India is positioning itself to:

Expand digital access to every corner of the country

Strengthen communication resilience

Lead in next-generation telecom innovation

The discussions at the TEC webinar mark an important step in charting India’s roadmap toward a future-ready, inclusive, and technologically advanced communication ecosystem.