Mystery at Sea: The Disappearance of Lynette Hooker

Bahamian authorities have apprehended Brian Hooker after his wife Lynette mysteriously disappeared at sea near Abaco. The arrest follows the U.S. Coast Guard's decision to launch a criminal investigation into the 55-year-old woman's disappearance over the weekend.

Assistant Commissioner Advardo Dames revealed that Brian Hooker was taken into custody for questioning on potential grounds linked to his wife's vanishing. While no charges have been filed yet, and his legal representation status is unclear, Bahamian police are treating him as a suspect.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, supported by the U.S. Coast Guard, conducted extensive search operations, which unfortunately yielded only a flotation device and no confirmed sightings of Lynette Hooker. The case's developments and international collaboration highlight the significant interests involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)