Chilling Discovery: Unveiling the Eight-Month Mystery Behind a Young Woman's Disappearance

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police announced the recovery of the skeletal remains of an 18-year-old woman who had been missing for eight months in Bokaro district.

Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh reported the remains were found in a secluded area near Chas College, linked to suspect Dinesh Kumar Mahto through technical evidence.

The victim, who allegedly pressured Mahto for marriage, was murdered on July 21 last year; the police investigation continues amid judicial examination following a complaint from the victim's mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)