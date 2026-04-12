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Chilling Discovery: Unveiling the Eight-Month Mystery Behind a Young Woman's Disappearance

The skeletal remains of an 18-year-old woman missing for eight months were discovered in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The accused, Dinesh Kumar Mahto, confessed to murder following police interrogation. The victim had pressured him to marry, leading to her murder. The case has drawn judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:21 IST
Chilling Discovery: Unveiling the Eight-Month Mystery Behind a Young Woman's Disappearance
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  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jharkhand police announced the recovery of the skeletal remains of an 18-year-old woman who had been missing for eight months in Bokaro district.

Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh reported the remains were found in a secluded area near Chas College, linked to suspect Dinesh Kumar Mahto through technical evidence.

The victim, who allegedly pressured Mahto for marriage, was murdered on July 21 last year; the police investigation continues amid judicial examination following a complaint from the victim's mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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