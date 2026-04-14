Mysterious Disappearance at Sea: The Hooker Case in The Bahamas

A Michigan man, aged 59, has been released following inquiries by Bahamian authorities concerning the disappearance of his spouse while they were sailing in The Bahamas, police confirmed on Monday.

Brian Hooker was initially detained by authorities after his wife, Lynette, vanished during their voyage from Hope Town, Abaco, to Elbow Cay. Police reports state she fell overboard with the keys to their dinghy, 'Soulmate'.

After reaching land, Brian notified a passerby, prompting a police search of 'Soulmate'. Amidst turbulent waters, he sustained injuries, leading to hospitalization in Grand Bahama. His lawyer asserts no foul play on his part.