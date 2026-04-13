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Tensions Rise in Ramban Over Disappearance of Cattle Transporter

A man ferrying cattle disappeared in J&K's Ramban district after allegedly being chased by unknown assailants. A special investigation team was formed and four suspects arrested. Protests erupted, blocking a highway. Authorities are managing the situation with reduced internet speeds and a search in the nearby stream continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST
Tensions Rise in Ramban Over Disappearance of Cattle Transporter
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  • India

A special investigation team (SIT) has been deployed to delve into the disappearance of a man in J&K's Ramban district, reportedly after he was pursued by unidentified attackers. The individual was allegedly transporting cattle when the incident occurred, officials reported on Monday.

Four individuals have been apprehended in relation to the incident. Meanwhile, large groups of locals, including the missing man's family, have obstructed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Makarkoot, creating significant traffic disruptions. Authorities reported that vehicles were left stranded on either side of the highway as they worked to restore traffic flow.

To calm tensions, police have arrested Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Digvijay Singh, and Keval Singh, according to SDPO Surinder Singh Biloria. Efforts are ongoing to disperse protesters and clear the highway. As a precaution, mobile internet speeds in Banihal and Ramsoo have been slowed. Search efforts for the missing man, led by a National Disaster Response Force team, are underway in Nallah Bishlari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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