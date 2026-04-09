Navigating Diplomacy: Italy's Stance on Strait Tensions
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the crucial need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which is of vital interest to Italy and the European Union. Addressing parliament, Meloni warned of a near-point-of-no-return situation, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and condemning ceasefire violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:04 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial concern for both Italy and the broader European Union.
Addressing the parliament on Thursday, Meloni highlighted the delicate balance of the current situation, emphasizing that the world stands on the brink of a point of no return.
She asserted Italy's firm commitment to peace and condemned any breach of the ceasefire, advocating for a permanent halt to hostilities to secure stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)