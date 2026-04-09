Navigating Diplomacy: Italy's Stance on Strait Tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial concern for both Italy and the broader European Union.

Addressing the parliament on Thursday, Meloni highlighted the delicate balance of the current situation, emphasizing that the world stands on the brink of a point of no return.

She asserted Italy's firm commitment to peace and condemned any breach of the ceasefire, advocating for a permanent halt to hostilities to secure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)