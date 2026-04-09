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Navigating Tensions: Italy's Role in Strait of Hormuz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasizes the importance of restoring navigation freedom in the Strait of Hormuz for Italy and the EU, amid Iranian restrictions following U.S.-Israeli actions. While collaborating with a UK-led coalition, Italy asserts it won't deploy ships sans a U.N. mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:42 IST
Navigating Tensions: Italy's Role in Strait of Hormuz
Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has declared that restoring the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for Italy and the European Union. Her remarks come in response to Iran's recent restrictions through the Strait following U.S.-Israeli attacks, which have spiked global energy prices due to its status as a key oil transit route.

Meloni addressed the Italian parliament, highlighting the potential economic and trade impacts if Iran imposes transit tariffs in the Strait. She affirmed Italy's involvement in a UK-led coalition of over 30 nations, aimed at enhancing security conditions to ensure the waterway remains open for global trade.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini maintained that Italian naval forces would only patrol the area under a United Nations mandate. Meanwhile, Meloni criticized violations of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and called for an end to Israeli military activities in Lebanon. Despite domestic criticism relating to her stance on U.S. foreign policy, Meloni is committed to achieving peace and stability in the region.

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