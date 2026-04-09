Construction Tragedy: Chargesheet Filed in Janakpuri Pit Death Case

In a significant development, the Delhi Police have filed an extensive chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, spanning a total of 877 pages. The document outlines serious lapses during a construction project, naming Himanshu Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, and Yogesh as the primary accused.

The chargesheet was officially submitted to the court on April 7, detailing the incident that claimed the life of Kamal Dhyani, who accidentally fell into an inadequately secured pit while returning from work. The construction site, managed by the Delhi Jal Board, failed to comply with established safety norms according to the investigation.

The document provides a comprehensive analysis of the project's execution, scrutinizing the roles and responsibilities of the involved parties, compliance with safety standards, and on-site conditions. Although the chargesheet primarily focuses on the named accused, the police have indicated that further investigations are ongoing, with more findings expected in a supplementary document.

(With inputs from agencies.)