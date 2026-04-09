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Construction Tragedy: Chargesheet Filed in Janakpuri Pit Death Case

An 877-page chargesheet has been filed by Delhi Police in the Janakpuri pit death case, implicating three individuals for negligence during a construction project. The incident occurred when Kamal Dhyani fell into a pit. The chargesheet outlines the accused's responsibilities and the project's safety shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:44 IST
Construction Tragedy: Chargesheet Filed in Janakpuri Pit Death Case
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In a significant development, the Delhi Police have filed an extensive chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, spanning a total of 877 pages. The document outlines serious lapses during a construction project, naming Himanshu Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, and Yogesh as the primary accused.

The chargesheet was officially submitted to the court on April 7, detailing the incident that claimed the life of Kamal Dhyani, who accidentally fell into an inadequately secured pit while returning from work. The construction site, managed by the Delhi Jal Board, failed to comply with established safety norms according to the investigation.

The document provides a comprehensive analysis of the project's execution, scrutinizing the roles and responsibilities of the involved parties, compliance with safety standards, and on-site conditions. Although the chargesheet primarily focuses on the named accused, the police have indicated that further investigations are ongoing, with more findings expected in a supplementary document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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