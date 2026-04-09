Crackdown in Moscow: Novaya Gazeta Raided Amidst Growing Pressures

Security officers conducted a raid on the Moscow office of Novaya Gazeta. A leading figure in independent Russian journalism, the paper witnessed the arrest of journalist Oleg Roldugin. RIA quoted authorities alleging the misuse of personal data by Roldugin during questioning.

This comes as part of a broader crackdown on independent media since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022. Concurrently, Russia's FSB detained another journalist for allegedly passing information to Ukrainian intelligence, and the Supreme Court labeled the human rights group Memorial as extremist, escalating the government's actions against dissent.

In related news, Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel laureate, has been designated as a 'foreign agent' by Russian authorities. He could not be reached for comment regarding the recent raid. This raid, amid growing pressure on free press, marks another turn in Russia's tightening grip on media freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)