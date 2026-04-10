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Tragic Loss in Borno: Brigadier General Falls in Deadly Clash

Brigadier General O O Braima and several soldiers were killed during a failed attack on a military base in northeastern Nigeria. The assault was repelled by the army, who described the attackers as terrorists. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in Nigeria's north, exacerbated by militant activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:42 IST
Tragic Loss in Borno: Brigadier General Falls in Deadly Clash
military
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A brazen assault on a military base in Borno state, Nigeria, claimed the lives of Brigadier General O O Braima and several soldiers, according to official reports. This attack, repelled by the military, underscores the persistent threat posed by Islamic militant groups in the region.

Army spokesman Michael Onoja confirmed the incident, labelling the assailants as terrorists, a term often used for Islamic militant factions such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province. The attackers were thwarted, but not before inflicting a painful blow to the military's ranks.

The local government chairman of Kaga, Zannah Lawan Ajimi, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss. This event highlights a complex security crisis in Nigeria, with increased militant activities from both local and Sahelian elements. Despite international assistance, including 200 US troops, challenges remain in safeguarding the country's populous, especially in its troubled north.

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