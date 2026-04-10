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Tariff Tensions: Ecuador and Colombia's Trade Clash

Ecuador has increased tariffs on Colombian imports to 100%, citing Colombia's inadequate border security measures. Tensions have escalated following the hike, affecting several sectors including energy and trade relations. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro criticized the move, emphasizing potential strains on Andean regional agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:20 IST
Tariff Tensions: Ecuador and Colombia's Trade Clash
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Ecuador has announced a steep increase in tariffs on imports from Colombia, raising them to 100% due to what it claims is Colombia's inadequate implementation of border security measures. The tariffs are effective starting May 1, with Ecuador previously raising them to 50% back in February from 30% in January.

The move has drawn criticism from Colombia, whose President Gustavo Petro referred to the tariffs as a 'monstrosity' on social media platform X. Petro believes this suggests regional trade agreements have lost their efficacy and proposes stronger ties with Central America and South America's Mercosur bloc instead.

Tensions have been further inflamed by recent security operations near the border, as well as diplomatic disputes over individuals like former Ecuadorean vice president Jorge Glas. Ecuador has since recalled its ambassador to Colombia and paused several cooperative initiatives in response to Petro's comments.

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