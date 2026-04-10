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Supreme Court Urges Advocate to Engage Authorities Before Approaching Court

The Supreme Court advised advocate Sachin Gupta, petitioner in 25 PILs, to first consult relevant authorities rather than rushing to court. The court allowed him to withdraw the PILs, emphasizing an analytical approach to legal issues. Previously, some of Gupta's petitions were labeled frivolous and baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:01 IST
Supreme Court Urges Advocate to Engage Authorities Before Approaching Court
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The Supreme Court has urged advocate Sachin Gupta, who filed 25 separate public interest litigations (PILs), to consult with appropriate authorities instead of immediately turning to the court. During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant advised Gupta to focus on effectively leveraging his legal expertise to address issues and sensitize authorities.

The court allowed Gupta to withdraw the PILs, with assurances that they might be entertained in the future if necessary. The petitions sought directions on diverse matters, including the development of a common link language for official use and legal awareness initiatives.

Earlier, the court had dismissed some of Gupta's PILs calling them frivolous, such as one inquiring into the energy content of onion and garlic, questioning if they were drafted at odd hours. The Supreme Court's advice underscores the importance of engaging with administrative bodies prior to judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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