Supreme Court to Address Plea on Repatriation of Detained Indian Citizens in Russia
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea requesting the safe repatriation of 26 Indian citizens allegedly detained in Russia and forced to fight in the Ukraine conflict. The court asked the Solicitor General to gather instructions and scheduled a hearing for later this month, emphasizing diplomatic measures for their welfare.
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- India
The Supreme Court of India has agreed to review a petition seeking directives for the safe return of 26 Indian citizens allegedly detained in Russia amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The plea claims that these individuals were forced to participate in the conflict.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, heading the bench alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, instructed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take note and provide details on the matter, with a court hearing scheduled later this month. The petition urges the Indian government to use diplomatic channels to ensure the safe repatriation of the detained citizens.
Beyond immediate safety, the plea asks for consular access in accordance with international treaties, as well as legal, medical, and humanitarian assistance. The petition further called upon specific Indian states to crack down on illegal recruitment agents accused of misleading citizens into overseas travel under false pretenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)