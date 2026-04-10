Revolutionizing Revenue: Haryana's Leap Toward Digital Governance

Haryana is poised to revolutionize its revenue administration with the launch of an automated system aimed at enhancing paperless, citizen-centric governance. Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra spearheaded a high-level review meeting, setting a firm agenda for transformative governance rooted in technology, efficiency, and accountability.

Nearly 1,900 newly trained, tech-savvy patwaris will be deployed across districts, charged with critical land governance tasks such as integrating Aadhaar with land records and utilizing rover-based tech for land demarcation. The state's commitment to digitalization is evident with 85 per cent of geo-referenced villages now accessible via the Bhu-Naksha portal and over 3.23 lakh paperless registration applications processed.

As part of disaster preparedness, the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme is training over 5,000 youth volunteers in emergency response. With ongoing expansions in major districts, Haryana continues to reinforce its commitment to improved administration through digital and grassroots initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)