Electoral Roll Controversy: Scrutiny and Restoration in West Bengal
West Bengal's electoral process faces scrutiny after 2.7 million names were removed from voter rolls. Only two names have been restored following Supreme Court intervention. Voters and officials are frustrated by tribunal delays amid approaching elections, and a new governmental appointee aims to streamline electoral processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a contentious development in West Bengal, 2.7 million names have been shed from the electoral rolls, with only two being reinstated after Supreme Court involvement.
Despite the electoral list being frozen ahead of imminent polls, confusion persists as proposed tribunals meant to handle deletion appeals remain non-functional. Voters are left in limbo, with officials largely silent on resolution pathways.
To address rising tensions, a senior IAS officer has been appointed to streamline coordination efforts between key governmental and electoral bodies, as preparations for tribunals attempt to gain traction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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