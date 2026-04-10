Electoral Roll Controversy: Scrutiny and Restoration in West Bengal

In a contentious development in West Bengal, 2.7 million names have been shed from the electoral rolls, with only two being reinstated after Supreme Court involvement.

Despite the electoral list being frozen ahead of imminent polls, confusion persists as proposed tribunals meant to handle deletion appeals remain non-functional. Voters are left in limbo, with officials largely silent on resolution pathways.

To address rising tensions, a senior IAS officer has been appointed to streamline coordination efforts between key governmental and electoral bodies, as preparations for tribunals attempt to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)