Rajasthan Launches Women's PCR Vans for Enhanced Safety

In a significant step towards enhancing women's safety, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated 42 women PCR vans from the state police headquarters on Friday. This initiative underscores the state's commitment to improving emergency responses for women in distress.

The newly launched vehicles are equipped with advanced technology, including a mobile data terminal (MDT), GPS, a folding stretcher, and an LED light bar. Integrated with the Abhay Command Centre, these resources ensure real-time coordination akin to Dial 112, facilitating swift and effective emergency responses.

Officials emphasized the continuous strengthening of the women's safety helpline 1090, designed to assist women facing harassment, exploitation, or violence. The launch event marked the presence of Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, who supported this crucial initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)