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NCW Demands Justice in Hyderabad Assault Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) urgently addresses a shocking case in Hyderabad involving the alleged gang rape of a newlywed woman by her husband and his associates. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for immediate legal action and protection for the survivor, urging a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:02 IST
NCW Demands Justice in Hyderabad Assault Case
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a decisive stand on a distressing incident reported in Hyderabad, concerning the alleged gang rape of a newlywed woman by her husband and his associates.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has instructed the Telangana police chief to ensure that an FIR is lodged and demanded the immediate arrest of all those accused. Furthermore, she called for a swift and thorough investigation, as well as adequate protection for the victim.

The Commission expressed deep dismay and condemned the heinous act, emphasizing the severe violation of the victim's dignity and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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