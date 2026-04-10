Manipur: A 'Mini India' Striving for Unity and Inclusive Growth
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Senapati district, highlighting the unity among Manipur's 36 communities. He praised civil society for supporting peace efforts and emphasized balanced development. Singh announced several projects and addressed a medical college proposal. His visit underscored the need for regional progress for national development.
- Country:
- India
In a defining visit to Senapati district, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh emphasized Manipur's unique cultural tapestry, labeling it as 'Mini India' due to its 36 diverse communities. Singh praised local civil societies for backing the government's peace initiatives in the Naga-majority areas of Senapati, Mao, and Kangpokpi.
The chief minister's journey, initially planned via helicopter, took an unexpected turn due to weather constraints, leading him to take the road route to Senapati for the first time since taking office. This visit marked the unveiling of numerous projects, including an agricultural and economic transportation hub, and highlighted the need for equitable development across all districts.
Singh reiterated the significance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision for Northeast India, stressing that the country's progress is intertwined with that of the region. With a focus on communal harmony and balanced development, Singh reviewed infrastructure projects and assured further assistance, particularly responding to a proposal for a medical college in Senapati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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