Harnessing AI: The Future Ally of Arbitration
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, discusses the integration of AI in arbitration, emphasizing regulation over its dismissal. He highlights the importance of cybersecurity protocols and warns against excessive judicial intervention, stressing arbitration's role in facilitating stable commercial relationships and influencing investor confidence in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In addressing the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in arbitration, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, advocated for its regulated use rather than avoidance, during an international arbitration conference.
Speaking at this pivotal event, CJI Kant underscored the necessity of updating cybersecurity and confidentiality protocols, reinforcing that AI should complement arbitration as our world accelerates.
He warned that excessive judicial intervention could undermine arbitration's reliability and emphasized its significance in resolving modern commercial disputes, essential to India's position as a dependable investment destination.
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