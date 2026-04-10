Harnessing AI: The Future Ally of Arbitration

In addressing the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in arbitration, Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, advocated for its regulated use rather than avoidance, during an international arbitration conference.

Speaking at this pivotal event, CJI Kant underscored the necessity of updating cybersecurity and confidentiality protocols, reinforcing that AI should complement arbitration as our world accelerates.

He warned that excessive judicial intervention could undermine arbitration's reliability and emphasized its significance in resolving modern commercial disputes, essential to India's position as a dependable investment destination.