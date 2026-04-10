Tribals Stand Firm: Protests Halt Dhodan Dam Project Over Compensation Dispute

Protests in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district have forced a suspension of work on the Dhodan Dam project, part of the ambitious Ken-Betwa river linking initiative. Local tribals, farmers, and women, numbering nearly a thousand, have gathered for six days demanding higher compensation for land acquisition, led by local leader Amit Bhatnagar.

The protesters allege unauthorized demolitions and registration of false cases against them over the past four years. Complaints of illness and mosquito bites have surfaced as they camp under harsh conditions. Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal acknowledged the grievances but stated that legal limitations prevent meeting all demands.

Officials report the compensation distribution is nearly 90% complete, with efforts ongoing to maintain dialogue and address grievances within the confines of the law. Jaiswal emphasized the importance of following prohibitory orders under Section 163 to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)