Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Shocking Murder Near Badarpur Border

A tragic incident unfolded as a 25-year-old man, Sachin Mehra, was fatally stabbed outside a hotel near Badarpur border, confirmed Sarai Khawaja police.

The altercation, reportedly linked to a love affair quarrel, led to the arrest of Sunny, the main accused. A knife involved was recovered by authorities.

Amidst accusations of police inaction during the attack, officials stated further investigations are ongoing to apprehend other involved suspects.