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Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Shocking Murder Near Badarpur Border

A 25-year-old man named Sachin Mehra was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation outside a hotel near the Badarpur border. The attack, suspected to stem from a love affair dispute, resulted in the arrest of the main accused, Sunny, while two accomplices remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:09 IST
Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Shocking Murder Near Badarpur Border
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A tragic incident unfolded as a 25-year-old man, Sachin Mehra, was fatally stabbed outside a hotel near Badarpur border, confirmed Sarai Khawaja police.

The altercation, reportedly linked to a love affair quarrel, led to the arrest of Sunny, the main accused. A knife involved was recovered by authorities.

Amidst accusations of police inaction during the attack, officials stated further investigations are ongoing to apprehend other involved suspects.

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