Trump's Crackdown on Birth Tourism Sparks Legal Battle

President Donald Trump's administration is taking a hard stance against birth tourism, announcing a crackdown on networks that allegedly aid pregnant women in obtaining U.S. citizenship for their newborns through visa fraud.

This move is part of a broader effort under Trump to limit both legal and illegal immigration, justified by the alleged national security risks and taxpayer costs associated with birthright citizenship.

Despite lacking concrete figures, the initiative targets those benefiting fraudulently from U.S. citizenship laws, as Trump's administration faces judicial hurdles to impose stricter measures on automatic citizenship rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)