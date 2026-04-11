Trade Tensions Soar: Colombia and Ecuador Raise Tariffs Amid Diplomatic Standoff

Colombia is set to impose a 100% tariff on imports from Ecuador, a substantial jump from the previous 30%, as announced by the Colombian trade ministry. This move is in direct response to Ecuador's recent tariff increases, further heightening tensions between the two South American countries.

Ecuador has cited a trade deficit and alleged insufficient Colombian action against drug trafficking near their shared border as reasons for its tariff hikes. Colombia has refuted these claims, highlighting joint military operations to combat the issue. Additionally, diplomatic relations have soured over comments made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro regarding Ecuador's former vice president.

The situation worsened with a deadly explosion in Colombia during nearby Ecuadorian security maneuvers. The act, which injures the complex trade relations including energy, medical supplies, and agriculture chemicals, has put additional pressure on an already strained relationship. Efforts for diplomatic resolution have thus far been unsuccessful, escalating trade concerns within the region.