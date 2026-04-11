Federal Judge Halts Arizona's Case Against Prediction Market Kalshi
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arizona from pursuing criminal charges against prediction market Kalshi. The case, which marks the first state lawsuit against Kalshi, arises from a clash over the regulation of prediction markets between state and federal authorities. The CFTC initiated the legal intervention.
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order, preventing Arizona from continuing its criminal case against the prediction market Kalshi. The decision followed a hearing before U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi, with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) leading the legal charge against state intervention.
According to the CFTC, Arizona's attempt to criminalize federally regulated contract markets by leveraging state law undermines established federal regulations. CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig emphasized that such actions set a dangerous precedent, highlighting the importance of adhering to federal oversight rather than using intimidation tactics.
This case is the first of its kind against Kalshi by a state and comes amidst increasing friction between state regulators and prediction market operators. While Arizona claims its right to regulate under local gambling laws, the federal government maintains that event contracts fall under CFTC's exclusive purview.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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