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Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Extension Provides Hope for Resolution

The Central Government has extended the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal's tenure by nine months, allowing more time to settle disputes between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over river water sharing. Delays occurred due to COVID-19 and the absence of a permanent chairperson. Both states continue negotiations alongside legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:55 IST
Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Extension Provides Hope for Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has granted a nine-month extension to the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal's tenure, now set to conclude on January 13, as per a recent notification by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

This decision comes after a unified request from the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments, who sought more time to resolve their water-sharing concerns effectively. Delays have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged vacancy in the tribunal's chairperson role.

The tribunal, established in 2018 following allegations from Odisha about Chhattisgarh's interference with water flow, aims to mediate with both legal hearings and negotiation talks between the states.

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