ED Raids Target Former West Bengal Education Minister in Recruitment Scam
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches against former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee as part of a money laundering investigation into a teachers recruitment scam. This follows Chatterjee's failure to appear for questioning. The probe targets multiple recruitment cases, with Chatterjee recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.
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The Enforcement Directorate launched fresh searches Saturday against Partha Chatterjee, the former West Bengal education minister. The action is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering tied to a teachers recruitment scam in the state, according to officials.
The searches were conducted at the residences of Chatterjee and Prasanna Kumar Roy, an alleged middleman currently in jail, in Kolkata. Chatterjee, a suspended leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has a history of strategic roles within the party.
The probe intensifies following Chatterjee's failure to appear for questioning by the ED three times concerning the recruitment of assistant teachers. Arrested in July 2022, Chatterjee was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court but remains under investigation for multiple recruitment-related cases.
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