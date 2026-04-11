Life Sentence for Rajesh K in Gruesome Murder Case

In a significant ruling, Thalassery District Sessions Court handed a life sentence to Rajesh K, accused of the brutal murder of his wife, police officer Divyasree, at their Karivellur residence. The verdict was delivered by Judge K T Nisar Ahamed on Friday.

The tragic incident unfolded on November 24, 2024, when Rajesh attacked his wife and her father using a billhook and petrol. Although the prosecution advocated for the death penalty, the court deemed the circumstances insufficient for the 'rarest of rare' designation.

The trial incorporated extensive evidence, including 65 witness testimonies and 179 documents. Despite multiple charges and severe consequences, the court's decision aligns with legal precedents for such cases.