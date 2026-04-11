Illegal Gas Cylinder Seizure Uncovered at Attingal
Civil Supplies officials seized approximately 500 commercial gas cylinders suspected to be illegally stored at a private gas agency in Attingal. The operation was part of an initiative to investigate illegal sales of cooking gas. A detailed report will be submitted to the District Collector for further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Civil Supplies officials have conducted a significant seizure of approximately 500 commercial gas cylinders, allegedly stored illegally at a private gas agency located in Attingal.
The discovery followed a strategic inspection, based on secret intelligence, indicating unauthorized cooking gas sales from the premises.
Officials assert that the agency's claim of acquiring these cylinders from oil companies does not hold water. A comprehensive report is set to be presented to the District Collector, who will issue notice to involved parties, ensuring an appropriate response post-hearing.