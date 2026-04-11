Left Menu

Illegal Gas Cylinder Seizure Uncovered at Attingal

Civil Supplies officials seized approximately 500 commercial gas cylinders suspected to be illegally stored at a private gas agency in Attingal. The operation was part of an initiative to investigate illegal sales of cooking gas. A detailed report will be submitted to the District Collector for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:30 IST
Illegal Gas Cylinder Seizure Uncovered at Attingal
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Supplies officials have conducted a significant seizure of approximately 500 commercial gas cylinders, allegedly stored illegally at a private gas agency located in Attingal.

The discovery followed a strategic inspection, based on secret intelligence, indicating unauthorized cooking gas sales from the premises.

Officials assert that the agency's claim of acquiring these cylinders from oil companies does not hold water. A comprehensive report is set to be presented to the District Collector, who will issue notice to involved parties, ensuring an appropriate response post-hearing.

TRENDING

1
Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

Peace Restored: Curbing Post-Poll Violence in Payyannur

 India
2
India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

 Kyrgyzstan
3
BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

BJP Intrigue: Allegations and Suspensions Amid Cash-for-Vote Scandal

 India
4
Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

Tornado Strikes Jammu: Rare Weather Phenomenon Unnerves Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026