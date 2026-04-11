Illegal Gas Cylinder Seizure Uncovered at Attingal

Civil Supplies officials have conducted a significant seizure of approximately 500 commercial gas cylinders, allegedly stored illegally at a private gas agency located in Attingal.

The discovery followed a strategic inspection, based on secret intelligence, indicating unauthorized cooking gas sales from the premises.

Officials assert that the agency's claim of acquiring these cylinders from oil companies does not hold water. A comprehensive report is set to be presented to the District Collector, who will issue notice to involved parties, ensuring an appropriate response post-hearing.