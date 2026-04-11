Manipur's Security Strategy Shift: State vs Central Forces

Manipur's Home Minister, Govindas Konthoujam, has announced plans to reposition some central forces currently stationed in peripheral valley districts to the neighboring hill regions. The strategy aims to replace them with state security personnel, a decision driven by valley-based civic organizations' calls for more localized security presence.

Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of central forces in preventing armed attacks from adjacent hill areas. Konthoujam acknowledged that implementing this transition isn't straightforward due to a shortage of state security personnel, creating logistical barriers that slow the process.

Addressing recent violent incidents, including a tragic bomb attack in Bishnupur's Tronglaobi district, Konthoujam stated that ongoing investigations prevent further commentary at this time. These developments highlight the complex security dynamics in the region and the government's responsive measures.