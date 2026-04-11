Massive Corruption Bust: Disproportionate Assets Seized in Belagavi
The Lokayukta has uncovered over Rs 14 crore in disproportionate assets linked to Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, an Assistant Executive Engineer in Belagavi. Investigations, including raids at multiple properties, yielded gold, silver, and significant bank deposits leading to a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
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- India
In a significant operation, the Lokayukta has discovered over Rs 14 crore in assets allegedly disproportionate to the known income of Ajaysingh Bapusingh Rajapur, an Assistant Executive Engineer of the District Urban Development Department, Belagavi.
Officials revealed that the comprehensive raids involved simultaneous searches across seven locations, including Rajapur's residence, office, and a bank. Among the seized assets were 5.96 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, and bank deposits amounting to Rs 3.12 crore.
Luxury vehicles and numerous plots of land were also part of the haul, which has resulted in legal action under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to scrutinize the extent of Rajapur's assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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