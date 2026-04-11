Protests and Chaos: Farmers' Struggle in Haryana's Grain Markets

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced its support for farmers protesting in Haryana, alleging significant mismanagement in the region's grain markets. Blaming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the predicament, AAP media in-charge Anurag Dhanda stated issues in the procurement process have driven farmers from multiple districts to demonstrate.

According to Dhanda, chaos surrounds the mandis due to congested conditions as over 20 lakh tonnes of wheat have arrived, yet only 5 lakh tonnes have been procured, and a mere fraction lifted. This predicament has resulted in extended protests due to the inconvenience for farmers and commission agents.

In addition, farmers face persistent delays in the procurement system, notably in generating gate passes and completing biometric verifications, due to technical issues. Discrepancies in moisture level readings have further exacerbated the situation. AAP demands streamlined processes and investigations into alleged irregularities.