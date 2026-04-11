Drone Assault Intrudes on Orthodox Easter Ceasefire in Belgorod

Drone attacks from Ukraine have injured two individuals in Russia's Belgorod region amidst an agreed ceasefire for Orthodox Easter. The assault targeted the towns of Shebekino and Grayvoron, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's Telegram post.

Gladkov refrained from providing a precise time for the attacks, but his report followed the ceasefire's initiation at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT). The attacks resulted in a man and a woman being injured.

In addition to the drone attacks, Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled Shebekino, causing significant damage to homes and other structures in the area.