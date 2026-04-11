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Drone Assault Intrudes on Orthodox Easter Ceasefire in Belgorod

Ukrainian drone attacks have reportedly injured two people in Russia's Belgorod region, even amid an Orthodox Easter ceasefire. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov mentioned the incidents on Telegram without specifying the exact time. The attacks targeted Shebekino and Grayvoron, also leading to shelling that damaged buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:42 IST
Drone Assault Intrudes on Orthodox Easter Ceasefire in Belgorod
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Drone attacks from Ukraine have injured two individuals in Russia's Belgorod region amidst an agreed ceasefire for Orthodox Easter. The assault targeted the towns of Shebekino and Grayvoron, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov's Telegram post.

Gladkov refrained from providing a precise time for the attacks, but his report followed the ceasefire's initiation at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT). The attacks resulted in a man and a woman being injured.

In addition to the drone attacks, Ukrainian forces reportedly shelled Shebekino, causing significant damage to homes and other structures in the area.

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