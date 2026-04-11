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Court Condemns Laxity: Acid Attack Plot Intensifies Property Dispute

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition to quash an FIR related to a planned acid attack due to a property dispute. The court criticized the police for delays in forwarding injury reports, warning further action against senior police officials if issues persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:25 IST
Court Condemns Laxity: Acid Attack Plot Intensifies Property Dispute
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The Allahabad High Court has firmly dismissed a writ petition aimed at quashing an FIR concerning a planned acid attack linked to a property dispute.

The court's division bench expressed significant displeasure over the police department's delay in providing necessary injury reports, considering it a serious procedural lapse.

In light of the severity of the alleged plot, the court emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation, threatening to summon high-ranking police officials if immediate corrective measures are not taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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