Court Condemns Laxity: Acid Attack Plot Intensifies Property Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has firmly dismissed a writ petition aimed at quashing an FIR concerning a planned acid attack linked to a property dispute.

The court's division bench expressed significant displeasure over the police department's delay in providing necessary injury reports, considering it a serious procedural lapse.

In light of the severity of the alleged plot, the court emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation, threatening to summon high-ranking police officials if immediate corrective measures are not taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)