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Teen Tragedy: Arrests Made After Fatal Encounter

Two suspects have been arrested following a police encounter in connection with the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Jhansi district. The suspects, Shailendra Ahirwar and Thakurdas Raikwar, were identified during an investigation and have confessed to the crime, police say.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:50 IST
Teen Tragedy: Arrests Made After Fatal Encounter
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Police in Jhansi district have arrested two individuals following a violent encounter connected to the brutal rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl. The suspects were apprehended after they opened fire on a police team, leading to their injuries and subsequent arrest.

Additional Superintendent of Police Preeti Singh revealed that the girl had gone missing on April 2, and her body was discovered in a well on April 7. The arrested individuals, Shailendra Ahirwar and Thakurdas Raikwar, emerged as prime suspects during the inquiry.

The suspects reportedly confessed to raping and murdering the girl, thereafter disposing of her body in a well to cover up their crime. Both suspects are now in hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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