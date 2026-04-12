Army Job Scam Unveiled: Man Arrested in Ranchi

Authorities have apprehended a man in Ranchi accused of orchestrating a fraud scheme promising Army jobs to unsuspecting citizens. Arvind Prasad, a 34-year-old from Bihar's Bhojpur district, was detained following a tip from Lucknow Military Intelligence.

Police recovered several counterfeit documents associated with Army recruitment, sparking concerns about the extent of the scam. According to SP (City) Paras Rana, these revelations have led to charges against a total of seven individuals.

As the investigation progresses, officials continue to uncover details about the fraudulent network, urging the public to exercise caution when confronted with similar employment offers.