AI in Judiciary: Supportive Tool, Not a Substitute

Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court underscored the role of artificial intelligence and digital tools as supportive, not substitutive, to judicial reasoning during a conference in April. His remarks were aimed at emphasizing the importance of technology in the justice system while raising concerns about data confidentiality related to open-source platforms.

The two-day national conference, titled 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation', was organized by the Supreme Court's eCommittee and highlighted various aspects of technological integration in judicial processes. Different sessions addressed critical dimensions of applying technology in law.

Justice J K Maheshwari delivered the valedictory address, stressing continued judicial reforms and tech advancements. High-ranking judges including Justice Sandeep Mehta chaired sessions focusing on significant technological developments across high courts. The conference saw active participation from experts in judicial tech application.