AI in Judiciary: Supportive Tool, Not a Substitute
Justice Rajesh Bindal emphasized that AI and digital tools should complement judicial reasoning, not replace it, during a Supreme Court conference on technological integration in the judiciary. Concerns were raised about data confidentiality and open-source platforms. The event featured discussions on judicial reform and technological advancements.
- Country:
- India
Justice Rajesh Bindal of the Supreme Court underscored the role of artificial intelligence and digital tools as supportive, not substitutive, to judicial reasoning during a conference in April. His remarks were aimed at emphasizing the importance of technology in the justice system while raising concerns about data confidentiality related to open-source platforms.
The two-day national conference, titled 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation', was organized by the Supreme Court's eCommittee and highlighted various aspects of technological integration in judicial processes. Different sessions addressed critical dimensions of applying technology in law.
Justice J K Maheshwari delivered the valedictory address, stressing continued judicial reforms and tech advancements. High-ranking judges including Justice Sandeep Mehta chaired sessions focusing on significant technological developments across high courts. The conference saw active participation from experts in judicial tech application.
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Technology: A Game-Changer in Global Military Efforts
Alta School of Technology Appoints Santosh Mishra as Director of AI Innovation
Tensions Rise as Japan Invests in Ukrainian Drone Technology
Ai+ Smartphone Unveils the Nova Series: A Leap Towards Accessible 5G Technology
Strengthening Ties: India and US Deepen Defence and Technology Partnership