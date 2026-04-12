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Capture of the Elusive Arjun Pasi: Ending a 14-Year Crime Spree

Delhi Police have arrested Arjun Prasad, an elusive gangster wanted for 14 years in connection with numerous cases of robbery and dacoity across Delhi and Punjab. The alleged mastermind was nabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda after being declared a proclaimed offender by the courts for multiple criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:05 IST
Capture of the Elusive Arjun Pasi: Ending a 14-Year Crime Spree
gangster
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  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a notorious gangster, Arjun Prasad, who managed to evade capture for nearly 14 years. Prasad, also known as Arjun Pasi, was wanted for orchestrating numerous robberies and dacoities across Delhi and Punjab.

The 44-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has been implicated in multiple cases, including a 2012 house invasion in Punjabi Bagh and a 2018 dacoity in Ludhiana, where substantial amounts of gold and cash were looted. He was apprehended in Janki Nagar on Saturday, following a meticulous investigation by the crime branch team.

Pasi, who was living under a false identity, is accused of leading a cunning gang that executed well-planned heists by planting insiders in target households to gather intelligence. With 20 criminal cases against him, authorities are now focusing on recovering stolen properties and tracing his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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