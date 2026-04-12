Taunts Turn Deadly: Family Feud Leads to Murder in Jharkhand

A chilling family dispute turned deadly in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a man's alleged resentment over constant taunts led him to murder his aunt. The accused, 30-year-old Ganga Gagrai of Chirupasia village, confessed to killing 50-year-old Phultudia Gagrai on Thursday night by attacking her with an axe.

SDPO Jagannathpur, Raphael Murmu, revealed that the victim was buried in a field after the murder. In a bid to destroy evidence, Ganga discarded the murder weapon, an axe, in the Kuchika River. The police have since retrieved the axe along with other critical pieces of evidence linked to the crime.

In a separate incident in the Khunti district, two nephews were apprehended following a fatal attack on their aunt during a dispute over alleged witchcraft activities. Both cases underscore the tragic outcomes of unresolved familial conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)