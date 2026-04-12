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Taunts Turn Deadly: Family Feud Leads to Murder in Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his aunt over her constant taunts. The accused, Ganga Gagrai, attacked Phultudia Gagrai with an axe before burying her body. In a separate incident, two nephews were arrested for the death of their aunt amid a witchcraft dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:17 IST
Taunts Turn Deadly: Family Feud Leads to Murder in Jharkhand
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  • India

A chilling family dispute turned deadly in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a man's alleged resentment over constant taunts led him to murder his aunt. The accused, 30-year-old Ganga Gagrai of Chirupasia village, confessed to killing 50-year-old Phultudia Gagrai on Thursday night by attacking her with an axe.

SDPO Jagannathpur, Raphael Murmu, revealed that the victim was buried in a field after the murder. In a bid to destroy evidence, Ganga discarded the murder weapon, an axe, in the Kuchika River. The police have since retrieved the axe along with other critical pieces of evidence linked to the crime.

In a separate incident in the Khunti district, two nephews were apprehended following a fatal attack on their aunt during a dispute over alleged witchcraft activities. Both cases underscore the tragic outcomes of unresolved familial conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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