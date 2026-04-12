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Tragic Incident: Sub-Inspector's Wife Found Dead in Munger

In Bihar's Munger district, the wife of a sub-inspector allegedly shot herself with her husband's service revolver. The incident, which took place at their rented home, is under investigation. While initial reports suggest domestic disputes, the exact cause awaits post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munger | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:56 IST
Tragic Incident: Sub-Inspector's Wife Found Dead in Munger
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  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Bihar's Munger district as the wife of a sub-inspector reportedly took her own life using his service revolver. The incident occurred at the couple's rented accommodation within the Safia Sarai police outpost.

Munger SP Syed Imran Masood disclosed that they were informed about the alleged suicide on Sunday evening. Upon receiving the distressing news, authorities acted promptly and dispatched an FSL team to the crime scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the couple had occasional domestic disputes. However, the deceased's mother has raised suspicions of foul play. She claimed her daughter sounded cheerful on the phone shortly before the incident, leading her to allege murder.

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