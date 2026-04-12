Tragic Iron Pipe Incident: Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly

A 23-year-old man, identified as Durgesh, allegedly killed his wife with an iron pipe in a brutal incident that unfolded in Sindhauli Kallu village on Sunday. The tragedy, rooted in a domestic dispute, highlights ongoing tensions in the couple's relationship, according to officials.

After the alleged crime, Durgesh surrendered himself to local police, candidly confessing to the murder of his 22-year-old wife, Jyoti Prajapati. This confession promptly led to his arrest, authorities confirm.

Station House Officer Sandeep Chaudhary, who is overseeing the case, confirmed the sequence of events and mentioned that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are set to uncover more details as the case develops.