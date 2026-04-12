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Tragic Iron Pipe Incident: Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly

In a village incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using an iron pipe amid a domestic dispute. The man, identified as Durgesh, later surrendered to the police, admitting to the crime. The police have taken him into custody, and a post-mortem is underway while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:55 IST
Tragic Iron Pipe Incident: Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly
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  • India

A 23-year-old man, identified as Durgesh, allegedly killed his wife with an iron pipe in a brutal incident that unfolded in Sindhauli Kallu village on Sunday. The tragedy, rooted in a domestic dispute, highlights ongoing tensions in the couple's relationship, according to officials.

After the alleged crime, Durgesh surrendered himself to local police, candidly confessing to the murder of his 22-year-old wife, Jyoti Prajapati. This confession promptly led to his arrest, authorities confirm.

Station House Officer Sandeep Chaudhary, who is overseeing the case, confirmed the sequence of events and mentioned that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are set to uncover more details as the case develops.

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