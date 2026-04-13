Mysterious Discovery of Bodies in Anantnag

Authorities were alerted on Monday following the discovery of two bodies in a house located in Anantnag's Kamad area, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials report that the deceased appear to be non-local residents.

A forensic team has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Details regarding the incident remain sparse, with authorities working diligently to uncover the mystery surrounding the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)