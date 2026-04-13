Mysterious Discovery of Bodies in Anantnag
Two individuals, seemingly non-locals, were found dead in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances. Their bodies were discovered in a house in Dialgam's Kamad area. A forensic team is investigating, and authorities are gathering further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities were alerted on Monday following the discovery of two bodies in a house located in Anantnag's Kamad area, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials report that the deceased appear to be non-local residents.
A forensic team has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.
Details regarding the incident remain sparse, with authorities working diligently to uncover the mystery surrounding the deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- mysterious
- bodies
- Anantnag
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- forensic team
- evidence
- non-locals
- investigation
- authorities
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Administration Undergoes Key Reshuffle
Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leaders Gather for Ground-Level Strengthening
Major Drug Bust in Jammu and Kashmir
Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention
Breakthrough in Gucchi Mushroom Research Boosts Rural Economy in Kashmir