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Mysterious Discovery of Bodies in Anantnag

Two individuals, seemingly non-locals, were found dead in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances. Their bodies were discovered in a house in Dialgam's Kamad area. A forensic team is investigating, and authorities are gathering further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:44 IST
Mysterious Discovery of Bodies in Anantnag
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  • Country:
  • India

Authorities were alerted on Monday following the discovery of two bodies in a house located in Anantnag's Kamad area, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials report that the deceased appear to be non-local residents.

A forensic team has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Details regarding the incident remain sparse, with authorities working diligently to uncover the mystery surrounding the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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