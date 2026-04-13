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Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered

A 30-year-old doctor in Hyderabad was caught driving drunk and using a flip number plate system to display two different registration numbers. The vehicle, originally registered in Delhi, had a Telangana registration thanks to a relative's similar car. Authorities suspect tax evasion and have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:51 IST
Doctor's Dual Identity on Wheels: Flip Number Plate Scam Uncovered
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A Hyderabad doctor was apprehended for drunk driving, revealing an intricate scheme involving his vehicle's number plates, police reported on Monday.

During a routine check in Jubilee Hills on April 10, authorities discovered the 30-year-old's car had a flip number plate system showing both Delhi and Telangana registration numbers.

Police suspect the innovative setup, acquired online, aimed at avoiding road tax. Investigations continue as charges of impersonation, cheating, and drunk driving are filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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