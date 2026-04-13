Left Menu

Starmer Stands Firm: Britain Resists Iran War Pressure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that Britain will not participate in the Iran war or the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized the importance of reopening the Strait and indicated military focus on this task, resisting pressure to join the war without a clear legal basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:56 IST
Starmer Stands Firm: Britain Resists Iran War Pressure
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed that the United Kingdom will not be drawn into the ongoing conflict with Iran, despite mounting pressures from international allies. He stated the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and operational.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer emphasized that Britain would not support a blockade on the Strait, focusing its military resources on ensuring the passageways remain accessible. He highlighted the critical efforts made in recent weeks to address this issue, underlining Britain's continued commitment.

The Prime Minister made clear that any decision to engage militarily would require a substantial legal framework and comprehensive strategic planning. Meanwhile, the U.S. has announced the commencement of a maritime blockade against Iranian ports, with President Trump issuing stern warnings against vessels paying tolls to Iran.

TRENDING

1
Congress to Hold All-Party Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Implementation

Congress to Hold All-Party Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Implementation

 India
2
Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections

Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections

 India
3
Power Play: JSW Sports Joins Forces with Bengal Pro T20 League

Power Play: JSW Sports Joins Forces with Bengal Pro T20 League

 India
4
Hockey India's Dilemma: Picking Teams for Asian Games and World Cup

Hockey India's Dilemma: Picking Teams for Asian Games and World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026