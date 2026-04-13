Starmer Stands Firm: Britain Resists Iran War Pressure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed that the United Kingdom will not be drawn into the ongoing conflict with Iran, despite mounting pressures from international allies. He stated the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and operational.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer emphasized that Britain would not support a blockade on the Strait, focusing its military resources on ensuring the passageways remain accessible. He highlighted the critical efforts made in recent weeks to address this issue, underlining Britain's continued commitment.

The Prime Minister made clear that any decision to engage militarily would require a substantial legal framework and comprehensive strategic planning. Meanwhile, the U.S. has announced the commencement of a maritime blockade against Iranian ports, with President Trump issuing stern warnings against vessels paying tolls to Iran.