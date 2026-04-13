'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam': Empowering Women in Governance

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is not just a law for women's reservation; it's a vital push towards changing societal mindsets that historically excluded women from decision-making bodies, said NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday.

Speaking at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, she emphasized that the legislation signifies a crucial step toward the inclusive governance of women, moving India's democracy beyond numeric representation towards greater sensitivity.

Flanked by key political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahatkar underscored India's tradition of female leadership and hailed the law as giving momentum to women's empowerment under Modi's leadership.