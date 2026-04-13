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'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam': Empowering Women in Governance

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is a significant legislation aimed at increasing women's representation in governance. Beyond mere reservations in parliaments, it seeks to shift mindsets, adding inclusivity and sensitivity to Indian democracy. The law is hailed as a step forward for women's empowerment and leadership in decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:15 IST
'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam': Empowering Women in Governance
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is not just a law for women's reservation; it's a vital push towards changing societal mindsets that historically excluded women from decision-making bodies, said NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday.

Speaking at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, she emphasized that the legislation signifies a crucial step toward the inclusive governance of women, moving India's democracy beyond numeric representation towards greater sensitivity.

Flanked by key political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahatkar underscored India's tradition of female leadership and hailed the law as giving momentum to women's empowerment under Modi's leadership.

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