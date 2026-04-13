Protests in Noida Paralyze Movement at Delhi Border
Thousands of commuters were stranded as violent protests by factory workers in Noida caused severe traffic congestion at Delhi's border. Demonstrators demanded salary revisions, leading to road blockages and violence. Police intensified security measures to manage the chaos and prevent protest spillover into Delhi.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, traffic chaos ensued as factory worker protests in Noida halted movement at Delhi's border, leaving thousands stranded. The demonstrations over salary revisions escalated, affecting key roads like National Highway 9.
Violence erupted with property damage and vehicles set ablaze, prompting a massive police presence to manage the crisis. Both Delhi and Noida police were on high alert to prevent the unrest from spilling over into the capital.
Frustrated commuters took to social media to express their grievances. Efforts by authorities to clear the blockade are ongoing, with additional security and diversions in place to restore normalcy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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