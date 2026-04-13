Left Menu

Protests in Noida Paralyze Movement at Delhi Border

Thousands of commuters were stranded as violent protests by factory workers in Noida caused severe traffic congestion at Delhi's border. Demonstrators demanded salary revisions, leading to road blockages and violence. Police intensified security measures to manage the chaos and prevent protest spillover into Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:09 IST
Protests in Noida Paralyze Movement at Delhi Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, traffic chaos ensued as factory worker protests in Noida halted movement at Delhi's border, leaving thousands stranded. The demonstrations over salary revisions escalated, affecting key roads like National Highway 9.

Violence erupted with property damage and vehicles set ablaze, prompting a massive police presence to manage the crisis. Both Delhi and Noida police were on high alert to prevent the unrest from spilling over into the capital.

Frustrated commuters took to social media to express their grievances. Efforts by authorities to clear the blockade are ongoing, with additional security and diversions in place to restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Monsoon Challenge: Navigating El Nino's Impact

India's Monsoon Challenge: Navigating El Nino's Impact

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Protest

Uttar Pradesh Forms High-Powered Committee Amid Noida Factory Workers' Prote...

 India
3
India and Oman Strengthen Economic Bonds through CEPA Talks

India and Oman Strengthen Economic Bonds through CEPA Talks

 India
4
Ensuring Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Digital Transition

Ensuring Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Digital Transition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026