Noida Unrest: Police Hunt for Provocateurs Amid Violent Factory Workers' Protest
Uttar Pradesh police, led by DGP Rajeev Krishna, are identifying those who instigated violence during workers' protests in Noida. Vehicles were torched and property vandalized as factory workers demanded higher wages. Police assure the public that the situation is under control and urge against spreading rumors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's DGP Rajeev Krishna announced measures to identify instigators of the recent violence during workers' protests in Noida.
The unrest saw vehicles set ablaze and property damaged as factory workers called for wage hikes. Police responded with increased presence to maintain order.
Authorities confirm the situation is now stable and urge the public to dismiss unfounded rumors circulating about the events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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