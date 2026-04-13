Left Menu

Noida Unrest: Police Hunt for Provocateurs Amid Violent Factory Workers' Protest

Uttar Pradesh police, led by DGP Rajeev Krishna, are identifying those who instigated violence during workers' protests in Noida. Vehicles were torched and property vandalized as factory workers demanded higher wages. Police assure the public that the situation is under control and urge against spreading rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:57 IST
Noida Unrest: Police Hunt for Provocateurs Amid Violent Factory Workers' Protest
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's DGP Rajeev Krishna announced measures to identify instigators of the recent violence during workers' protests in Noida.

The unrest saw vehicles set ablaze and property damaged as factory workers called for wage hikes. Police responded with increased presence to maintain order.

Authorities confirm the situation is now stable and urge the public to dismiss unfounded rumors circulating about the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NSE Secures Approval for National Coal Exchange Initiative

NSE Secures Approval for National Coal Exchange Initiative

 India
2
Manipur's Imphal Airport Expansion: A Gateway to the Future

Manipur's Imphal Airport Expansion: A Gateway to the Future

 India
3
Congress to Hold All-Party Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Implementation

Congress to Hold All-Party Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Implementation

 India
4
Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections

Parliamentary Power Struggle: Accusations Fly Over Deputy Chairman Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026