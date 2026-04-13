Southern Lebanese Town on Cusp of Full Israeli Control

Israeli forces are nearing full operational control of Bint Jbeil, a strategically significant town in southern Lebanon, according to a military official. This development severely limits the capabilities of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in launching attacks on northern Israel.

"Only a small number of terrorists remains in the area of Bint Jbeil," an Israeli military official stated, highlighting the diminished presence of Hezbollah forces.

The official further revealed that Israeli forces had successfully eliminated several terrorists as they exited a hospital and had also discovered numerous launchers and weapons in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)