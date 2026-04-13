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Southern Lebanese Town on Cusp of Full Israeli Control

The Israeli military is on the verge of taking complete operational control over Bint Jbeil, a town in southern Lebanon. Backed by Iran, Hezbollah forces are significantly weakened in the area, minimizing their threat to northern Israel. Israeli forces have eliminated several militants and seized numerous weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:19 IST
Southern Lebanese Town on Cusp of Full Israeli Control

Israeli forces are nearing full operational control of Bint Jbeil, a strategically significant town in southern Lebanon, according to a military official. This development severely limits the capabilities of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in launching attacks on northern Israel.

"Only a small number of terrorists remains in the area of Bint Jbeil," an Israeli military official stated, highlighting the diminished presence of Hezbollah forces.

The official further revealed that Israeli forces had successfully eliminated several terrorists as they exited a hospital and had also discovered numerous launchers and weapons in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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