Congress Leaders Arrested Amidst Judicial Gherao Controversy in Malda

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two Congress leaders, Asif Sheikh and Shahadat Hossain, concerning a controversy in Malda district, West Bengal. The incident involves the confinement of judicial officers by local protesters opposed to the electoral roll revisions.

Congress candidate Sayem Chowdhury, after a night of questioning, was released. However, his mobile phone was seized, with authorities examining calls and messages for further insights. Chowdhury alleges political manipulation by the ruling Trinamool Congress, asserting his innocence in a social media message.

The case, initially overseen by the West Bengal CID, gained prominence after the Supreme Court directed NIA's involvement, citing concerns about political interference in governmental proceedings. This directives led to a series of arrests, spotlighting the political chasm in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)