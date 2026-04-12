Political Tensions Escalate: Detentions in Malda over SIR Exercise Protests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took decisive action on Sunday, detaining seven individuals, including a Congress candidate, amid rising political tensions in Malda, West Bengal. The detentions are linked to recent protests over the Supreme Court-mandated Systematic Instruction Review (SIR) exercise.

The Congress's candidate from Mothabari, Sayem Chowdhury, was apprehended while campaigning in Alinagar panchayat. His detainment came alongside that of a gram panchayat member from the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Golam Rabbani, believed to hold essential information about the incident.

The matter was escalated to the NIA following a directive from the Supreme Court after the Election Commission's concerns over the April 1 gherao incident. This intensifies scrutiny on local governance and political activities as the West Bengal elections approach.