Political Tensions Escalate: Detentions in Malda over SIR Exercise Protests
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained seven individuals, including a Congress candidate, over protests in Malda against the Supreme Court-mandated SIR exercise. The Election Commission ordered the probe following a directive, with detentions shedding light on local governance and political frictions amid upcoming West Bengal polls.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took decisive action on Sunday, detaining seven individuals, including a Congress candidate, amid rising political tensions in Malda, West Bengal. The detentions are linked to recent protests over the Supreme Court-mandated Systematic Instruction Review (SIR) exercise.
The Congress's candidate from Mothabari, Sayem Chowdhury, was apprehended while campaigning in Alinagar panchayat. His detainment came alongside that of a gram panchayat member from the Indian Secular Front (ISF), Golam Rabbani, believed to hold essential information about the incident.
The matter was escalated to the NIA following a directive from the Supreme Court after the Election Commission's concerns over the April 1 gherao incident. This intensifies scrutiny on local governance and political activities as the West Bengal elections approach.
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